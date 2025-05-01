Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
Health Benefits of Exercise
Multiple Choice
Exercise provides all of the following health benefits, except:
A
Exercise reduces inflammation and improves body’s immunity against infectious diseases.
B
Studies have shown that regular exercise can reduce the risk of cognitive impairment.
C
Regular exercise is associated with a reduced risk of all-cause mortality.
D
Exercise can help prevent autoimmune diseases by decreasing inflammation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking which statement is NOT a health benefit of exercise. This means we need to identify the incorrect statement among the options provided.
Review the health benefits of exercise: Exercise is known to reduce inflammation, improve immunity, lower the risk of cognitive impairment, and reduce the risk of all-cause mortality. These are well-documented benefits supported by scientific research.
Analyze the incorrect statement: The statement 'Exercise can help prevent autoimmune diseases by decreasing inflammation' is misleading. While exercise reduces inflammation, it does not specifically prevent autoimmune diseases, as these are complex conditions influenced by genetic and environmental factors.
Compare the options: Cross-check each option against established health benefits of exercise to confirm which one does not align with the evidence.
Conclude the answer: Based on the analysis, identify the statement that is not supported by scientific evidence as the correct answer to the question.
