Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
Physical Fitness Components
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
During a track meet, a runner quickly shifts their body on a winding course without slowing down or stumbling. Which skill related component of fitness does this demonstrate?
A
Power
B
Agility
C
Reaction time
D
Balance
E
Flexibility
F
Coordination
G
Motor skill
H
Speed
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of each skill-related component of fitness: Agility, Power, Reaction Time, Balance, Flexibility, Coordination, Motor Skill, and Speed. For example, agility refers to the ability to change direction quickly and efficiently while maintaining control.
Analyze the scenario described in the problem. The runner is navigating a winding course without slowing down or stumbling, which indicates a need for quick directional changes and control over their movements.
Eliminate options that do not align with the scenario. For instance, Power refers to the ability to exert force quickly, which is not the primary focus here. Similarly, Reaction Time involves responding to a stimulus, which is not explicitly mentioned in the problem.
Focus on the option that best matches the ability to change direction quickly and efficiently while maintaining control. This aligns with the definition of Agility.
Conclude that the skill-related component of fitness demonstrated in this scenario is Agility, as it directly corresponds to the runner's ability to shift their body on a winding course without losing control.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Physical Fitness Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice