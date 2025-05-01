Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Alcohol and Health
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a long-term health effect of alcohol use?
A
Weakening of the heart muscles that can lead to heart failure.
B
Gradual decrease in the ability to think, learn, and remember.
C
Reduced risk of developing chronic liver diseases.
D
Increased risk of breast cancer.
E
Risk of weight gain that can lead to obesity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The question is asking which of the options is NOT a long-term health effect of alcohol use. This means we need to identify the option that does not align with the known negative health impacts of alcohol over time.
Step 2: Review the long-term health effects of alcohol use. Alcohol consumption over time is associated with several health risks, including weakening of the heart muscles (cardiomyopathy), cognitive decline (issues with thinking, learning, and memory), increased risk of certain cancers (e.g., breast cancer), and weight gain that can lead to obesity.
Step 3: Analyze the provided options. Compare each option against the known long-term effects of alcohol use. For example, weakening of the heart muscles, cognitive decline, increased cancer risk, and weight gain are all documented effects of chronic alcohol use.
Step 4: Identify the outlier. The option 'Reduced risk of developing chronic liver diseases' contradicts the well-established fact that alcohol use increases the risk of liver diseases such as cirrhosis and fatty liver disease. This makes it the correct answer to the question.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not align with the negative health effects of alcohol use, which is 'Reduced risk of developing chronic liver diseases.'
