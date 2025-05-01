Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco
Alcohol and Health
Multiple Choice
A group of students drove to a party at a bar near campus and partook in heavy drinking. Which of the following would not be a short-term concern?
A
Physical injury
B
Vomiting
C
Alcohol poisoning
D
Property damage
E
Hangovers
F
Liver damage
G
Sexual assault
H
Car crash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question is asking about short-term concerns related to heavy drinking. Short-term effects are those that occur immediately or within a short period after drinking, as opposed to long-term effects that develop over time.
Review the options provided: The options include physical injury, vomiting, alcohol poisoning, property damage, hangovers, liver damage, sexual assault, and car crash. Identify which of these are immediate or short-term effects of heavy drinking.
Clarify the concept of liver damage: Liver damage is typically a long-term consequence of chronic alcohol consumption, not a short-term effect of a single instance of heavy drinking. This makes it distinct from the other options listed, which are all potential immediate outcomes of heavy drinking.
Eliminate the short-term concerns: Go through each option and determine if it is a short-term concern. For example, vomiting, alcohol poisoning, and hangovers are immediate physiological responses to heavy drinking, while physical injury, property damage, sexual assault, and car crashes are potential immediate consequences of impaired judgment or coordination.
Conclude that liver damage is not a short-term concern: Based on the analysis, liver damage is the only option that does not fit the category of short-term concerns, as it requires prolonged alcohol abuse to develop.
