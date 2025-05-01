Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.4 Relationships and Communication
Importance of Relationships
Multiple Choice
Which of the following examples best represent emotional support?
A
Vicki offered to drive her sister to work, while her car is being repaired after a minor accident.
B
Vicki invited her younger sister to join her book reading club.
C
Vicki’s sister was recently laid off; Vicki let her sister know that her company is hiring for a similar position.
D
Vicki listens to her sister vent about the pressure she is under at work.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of emotional support: Emotional support involves providing empathy, understanding, and care to someone who is experiencing stress, challenges, or emotional difficulties. It focuses on listening, validating feelings, and offering comfort rather than solving the problem directly.
Analyze each example provided in the problem to determine whether it aligns with the definition of emotional support. For instance, offering to drive someone to work or inviting them to a book club may be helpful, but these actions are more practical or social support rather than emotional support.
Focus on the example where Vicki listens to her sister vent about the pressure she is under at work. This action demonstrates emotional support because Vicki is providing a safe space for her sister to express her feelings and is likely offering empathy and understanding.
Differentiate emotional support from other types of support, such as instrumental support (helping with tasks or resources) or informational support (providing advice or solutions). Emotional support is unique in that it prioritizes emotional well-being and connection.
Conclude that the correct example of emotional support is the one where Vicki listens to her sister vent about work pressures, as it aligns with the core principles of emotional support: empathy, understanding, and emotional validation.
