Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.4 Relationships and Communication
Building Relationships
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In their single years, Bill would spend his Friday evenings out with friends playing basketball until late at night while Elizabeth would go out with her running club. Eventually they got married and had two kids, Isabel and Constantine. Their Fridays now are spent eating take out and playing scrabble with the family. Their new shared lives and adjustment to their activities would fit under which of the following characteristics of an intimate relationship?
A
Behavioral Interdependence
B
Mutual Independence
C
Need Fulfillment
D
Emotional Availability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question is asking about a characteristic of an intimate relationship that describes how Bill and Elizabeth adjusted their activities after marriage and having children.
Review the provided options: Behavioral Interdependence, Mutual Independence, Need Fulfillment, and Emotional Availability. Each term represents a specific characteristic of intimate relationships.
Define the key terms: Behavioral Interdependence refers to the way two people influence each other's behaviors and routines in a relationship. Mutual Independence suggests that both individuals maintain separate lives without significant influence on each other. Need Fulfillment involves meeting emotional, social, or physical needs within the relationship. Emotional Availability refers to the ability to share and express emotions openly.
Analyze the scenario: Bill and Elizabeth changed their individual routines (basketball and running) to shared activities (family time with takeout and scrabble). This indicates a shift in their behaviors to accommodate their shared life, which aligns with Behavioral Interdependence.
Conclude that the correct characteristic of an intimate relationship in this scenario is Behavioral Interdependence, as it best describes the adjustment of their behaviors to support their shared life and family dynamic.
Watch next
Master Characteristics of Intimacy Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice