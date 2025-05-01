Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
Sleep Disorders
Multiple Choice
The use of warm compresses, stretching techniques, and a decrease in alcohol consumption can help to mitigate the effects of which of the following sleep disorders?
A
Insomnia
B
Restless Leg Syndrome
C
Schizophrenia
D
Night Terrors
E
Narcolepsy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The question is asking which sleep disorder can be mitigated by warm compresses, stretching techniques, and a decrease in alcohol consumption. The options provided are Insomnia, Restless Leg Syndrome, Schizophrenia, Night Terrors, and Narcolepsy.
Identify the key characteristics of each disorder: For example, Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) is characterized by an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, often accompanied by discomfort, especially during rest or sleep. Insomnia involves difficulty falling or staying asleep. Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder, not primarily a sleep disorder. Night Terrors involve sudden arousals from sleep with intense fear, and Narcolepsy is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness and sudden sleep attacks.
Analyze the interventions mentioned: Warm compresses and stretching techniques are often used to relieve muscle tension and discomfort, which are hallmark symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome. Additionally, reducing alcohol consumption is known to improve symptoms of RLS, as alcohol can exacerbate the condition.
Eliminate incorrect options: Schizophrenia is not a sleep disorder, so it can be ruled out. Night Terrors and Narcolepsy are not typically treated with warm compresses or stretching techniques. Insomnia is more related to sleep hygiene and cognitive-behavioral therapy rather than these specific interventions.
Conclude the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the sleep disorder that can be mitigated by warm compresses, stretching techniques, and a decrease in alcohol consumption is Restless Leg Syndrome.
