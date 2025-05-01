Identify the key characteristics of each disorder: For example, Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) is characterized by an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, often accompanied by discomfort, especially during rest or sleep. Insomnia involves difficulty falling or staying asleep. Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder, not primarily a sleep disorder. Night Terrors involve sudden arousals from sleep with intense fear, and Narcolepsy is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness and sudden sleep attacks.