Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
Essential Micronutrients
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about vitamins and minerals is incorrect?
A
Folic acid is added to bread, cereals and pastas to replace lost fiber during processing.
B
Green leafy vegetables are an excellent source of calcium.
C
Iron deficiency is the most common nutrient deficiency worldwide.
D
Due to limited sun exposure, dietary sources of vitamin D are important.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Read each statement carefully and identify the key concept it addresses (e.g., folic acid, calcium, iron deficiency, vitamin D).
Understand the role of folic acid in food fortification. Research whether folic acid is added to replace fiber or for another purpose, such as preventing neural tube defects.
Review the nutritional content of green leafy vegetables to confirm if they are a good source of calcium. Note that while they contain calcium, bioavailability may vary.
Examine the prevalence of iron deficiency worldwide and confirm if it is indeed the most common nutrient deficiency.
Analyze the relationship between sun exposure, vitamin D synthesis, and the importance of dietary sources of vitamin D, especially in populations with limited sun exposure.
