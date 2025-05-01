Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
Essential Micronutrients
Multiple Choice
Which vitamin can become toxic to the body if consumed in more amount than needed?
A
Vitamin B
B
Vitamin C
C
Vitamin E
D
Calcium
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that vitamins are classified into two categories: water-soluble and fat-soluble. Water-soluble vitamins (like Vitamin B and Vitamin C) are excreted in urine when consumed in excess, making toxicity less likely. Fat-soluble vitamins (like Vitamin A, D, E, and K) are stored in the body's fat tissues and liver, which increases the risk of toxicity if consumed in excess.
Recognize that Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin. This means it can accumulate in the body over time if consumed in excessive amounts, potentially leading to toxicity.
Learn about the symptoms of Vitamin E toxicity, which may include nausea, headache, fatigue, and in severe cases, bleeding problems due to its effect on blood clotting.
Compare this with Vitamin B and Vitamin C, which are water-soluble. These vitamins are less likely to cause toxicity because the body can excrete excess amounts through urine.
Understand that calcium is a mineral, not a vitamin. While excessive calcium intake can lead to health issues like kidney stones or impaired absorption of other minerals, it is not classified as a vitamin and does not fit the context of this question.
