Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
Antioxidants
Multiple Choice
Which of the following would significantly increase your intake of phytochemicals
A
Incorporating white rice into every meal.
B
Taking a supplement containing essential vitamins.
C
Eating a wide variety of vegetables, fruits and drinking green tea.
D
Phytochemicals are non-nutrients which cannot be acquired through a diet.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of phytochemicals: Phytochemicals are naturally occurring compounds found in plants that are not essential nutrients but have health-promoting properties, such as antioxidants, anti-inflammatory effects, and potential disease prevention benefits.
Recognize the sources of phytochemicals: These compounds are abundant in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, herbs, spices, and beverages like green tea. They are not found in processed foods like white rice or in synthetic supplements.
Evaluate the options provided: White rice is a refined grain and lacks significant phytochemical content. Supplements containing essential vitamins do not provide phytochemicals, as these are distinct from vitamins and minerals.
Identify the correct approach: Consuming a wide variety of vegetables, fruits, and drinking green tea ensures a diverse intake of phytochemicals, as different plant-based foods contain unique types of these compounds.
Conclude that phytochemicals can only be acquired through a diet rich in plant-based foods, not through supplements or refined grains, and emphasize the importance of variety in food choices to maximize their health benefits.
