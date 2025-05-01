Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
What is Stress
Multiple Choice
According to the 2022 Stress in America survey, which of the following groups had the highest level of stress?
A
Adults older than 65 years.
B
Women between the ages of 18 and 34.
C
Men in the age range of 45-64.
D
Teenagers aged between 13 and 19.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question is based on the 2022 Stress in America survey, which examines stress levels across different demographic groups.
Identify the groups mentioned in the question: Adults older than 65 years, women between the ages of 18 and 34, men in the age range of 45-64, and teenagers aged between 13 and 19.
Recall or research the findings of the 2022 Stress in America survey to determine which group reported the highest level of stress. This survey typically highlights trends in stress levels based on factors like age, gender, and societal pressures.
Analyze the demographic characteristics of each group: For example, women aged 18-34 may experience unique stressors such as career pressures, societal expectations, or financial challenges, which could contribute to higher stress levels compared to other groups.
Conclude by identifying the group with the highest stress level based on the survey findings. In this case, the correct answer is women between the ages of 18 and 34, as stated in the problem.
