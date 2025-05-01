Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
What is Stress
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Henry and his girlfriend were on a cross-country road trip and travelling on I-95. They had a severe car crash which caused injury to Henry’s spine and took the life of his girlfriend. It took him more than a year of physical and psychological therapy to be able to work again. Henry’s stress can be best described as:
A
Distress
B
Acute stress
C
Emotional stress
D
Chronic stress
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of chronic stress: Chronic stress refers to a prolonged and persistent feeling of stress that can result from ongoing situations or events, such as trauma, long-term health issues, or significant life changes.
Analyze the situation described in the problem: Henry experienced a severe car crash, which caused both physical injury and the loss of his girlfriend. This traumatic event had long-lasting effects on his physical and psychological well-being.
Consider the duration of the stress: The problem states that it took Henry more than a year of therapy to recover and return to work. This indicates that the stress was not short-term but extended over a significant period.
Differentiate between the types of stress: Acute stress is short-term and occurs in response to immediate threats or challenges. Emotional stress refers to stress caused by emotional factors. Distress is a general term for negative stress. Chronic stress, however, is long-term and aligns with the prolonged nature of Henry's experience.
Conclude that Henry's stress is best described as chronic stress, as it persisted over a long period and was caused by a traumatic event with lasting effects on his life.
Watch next
Master What is Stress Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice