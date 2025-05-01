Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
Stress Response
Multiple Choice
Anna is given a new project, the successful completion of which could get her promoted. The deadline is close, but she believes that it is not beyond reasonable, and she is confident in her abilities. What could be Anna’s appraisal of this situation?
A
Eustress
B
Neustress
C
Distress
D
Strenuous
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: Eustress refers to positive stress that motivates and enhances performance. Neustress is neutral stress that neither helps nor harms. Distress is negative stress that can hinder performance. Strenuous refers to something requiring great effort but is not a type of stress.
Analyze Anna's situation: She perceives the project as challenging but achievable, and she is confident in her abilities to complete it successfully.
Relate Anna's perception to the definitions: Since Anna views the situation positively and feels motivated, this aligns with the concept of eustress.
Eliminate incorrect options: Neustress does not apply because Anna's situation is not neutral. Distress is incorrect because Anna is not overwhelmed or negatively affected. Strenuous is not a type of stress, so it is also incorrect.
Conclude that the correct appraisal of Anna's situation is eustress, as it represents positive stress that motivates her to perform well.
