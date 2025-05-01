Identify the determinant of health in each of the following statements as modifiable determinant (MD), nonmodifiable determinant (ND), social determinant (SD), healthcare (HC), or policymaking (PM).

a) _____ President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act (ACT) into law on 23rd March 2010.

b) _____ Most malaria cases worldwide are seen in sub-Saharan Africa, Central and South America, and SE Asia.

c) _____ Back pain is more common among individuals who are obese and have a sedentary lifestyle.

d) _____ A person visits their family doctor every year for a comprehensive health screening.

e) _____ Alzheimer’s is most commonly seen in individuals who are 65 or older.