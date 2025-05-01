Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health
Determinants of Health
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Identify the determinant of health in each of the following statements as modifiable determinant (MD), nonmodifiable determinant (ND), social determinant (SD), healthcare (HC), or policymaking (PM).
a) _____ President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act (ACT) into law on 23rd March 2010.
b) _____ Most malaria cases worldwide are seen in sub-Saharan Africa, Central and South America, and SE Asia.
c) _____ Back pain is more common among individuals who are obese and have a sedentary lifestyle.
d) _____ A person visits their family doctor every year for a comprehensive health screening.
e) _____ Alzheimer’s is most commonly seen in individuals who are 65 or older.
A
a) HC
b) SD
c) MD
d) PM
e) ND
B
a) HC
b) ND
c) SD
d) PM
e) MD
C
a) PM
b) SD
c) MD
d) HC
e) ND
D
a) PM
b) ND
c) SD
d) HC
e) MD
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the categories of determinants of health. These include: Modifiable Determinants (MD) - factors that can be changed or influenced by individual behavior (e.g., diet, exercise); Nonmodifiable Determinants (ND) - factors that cannot be changed (e.g., age, genetics); Social Determinants (SD) - conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work, and age (e.g., socioeconomic status, geography); Healthcare (HC) - access to and quality of medical services; and Policymaking (PM) - laws and regulations that impact health.
Step 2: Analyze each statement and identify the determinant of health it represents. For example, in statement (a), the signing of the Affordable Care Act is a policy decision, so it falls under Policymaking (PM).
Step 3: For statement (b), consider the geographic distribution of malaria cases. This is influenced by social and environmental conditions, making it a Social Determinant (SD).
Step 4: In statement (c), back pain linked to obesity and a sedentary lifestyle involves factors that can be modified through behavior changes, so it is a Modifiable Determinant (MD).
Step 5: Continue analyzing the remaining statements: (d) refers to regular health screenings, which are part of Healthcare (HC), and (e) involves age-related risk for Alzheimer’s, which is a Nonmodifiable Determinant (ND).
Watch next
Master Individual Behavior Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice