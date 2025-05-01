Match the determinant(s) of health that could be most closely associated with the given diseases/conditions. A condition may match with more than one determinant.

a) Obesity _________

b) Respiratory irritation _________

c) Diabetes _________

d) Disability due to car accident _________

e) Hypertension _________





1. Policies

2. Personal behaviors

3. Social factors

4. Nonmodifiable determinants

5. Access to healthcare