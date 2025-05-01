Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health
Determinants of Health
Multiple Choice
Match the determinant(s) of health that could be most closely associated with the given diseases/conditions. A condition may match with more than one determinant.
a) Obesity _________
b) Respiratory irritation _________
c) Diabetes _________
d) Disability due to car accident _________
e) Hypertension _________
1. Policies
2. Personal behaviors
3. Social factors
4. Nonmodifiable determinants
5. Access to healthcare
A
a) 2 + 4
b) None
c) 3
d) None
e) 2
B
a) 2 + 4
b) None
c) 3
d) 1 + 4
e) 4
C
a) 2
b) 3
c) 2 + 4
d) 1 + 4
e) 2
D
a) 2
b) 3
c) 2 + 4
d) None
e) 4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the determinants of health. Determinants of health are factors that influence an individual's health status. These include: 1) Policies, 2) Personal behaviors, 3) Social factors, 4) Nonmodifiable determinants (e.g., genetics, age), and 5) Access to healthcare.
Step 2: Analyze the condition 'Obesity'. Obesity is often influenced by personal behaviors (e.g., diet, physical activity) and nonmodifiable determinants (e.g., genetics). Therefore, the determinants most closely associated with obesity are '2' (Personal behaviors) and '4' (Nonmodifiable determinants).
Step 3: Analyze the condition 'Respiratory irritation'. Respiratory irritation is commonly linked to environmental and social factors, such as air pollution or exposure to secondhand smoke. Thus, the determinant most closely associated is '3' (Social factors).
Step 4: Analyze the condition 'Diabetes'. Diabetes can be influenced by personal behaviors (e.g., diet, exercise) and nonmodifiable determinants (e.g., family history, genetics). Therefore, the determinants most closely associated are '2' (Personal behaviors) and '4' (Nonmodifiable determinants).
Step 5: Analyze the condition 'Disability due to car accident' and 'Hypertension'. A disability from a car accident is not directly linked to any determinant in this context, so the answer is 'None'. Hypertension is influenced by nonmodifiable determinants (e.g., genetics, age), so the determinant most closely associated is '4' (Nonmodifiable determinants).
