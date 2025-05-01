Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health
Determinants of Health
Multiple Choice
A 70-year old woman went to a clinic with the complaints of severe headache, trouble speaking and seeing, and numbness on the right side of her body. Her medical history showed that she had never smoked tobacco and was diagnosed with diabetes in her early 30s. She did sufficient physical activity despite her osteoarthritis, but she did not consume enough fresh fruits and vegetables. Based on this information, how many negative modifiable and nonmodifiable determinants of health are present?
A
Modifiable 0, Nonmodifiable 4
B
Modifiable 0, Nonmodifiable 3
C
Modifiable 2, Nonmodifiable 3
D
Modifiable 1, Nonmodifiable 3
E
Modifiable 1, Nonmodifiable 4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between modifiable and nonmodifiable determinants of health. Modifiable determinants are factors that can be changed or influenced by an individual, such as diet, physical activity, and smoking habits. Nonmodifiable determinants are factors that cannot be changed, such as age, gender, and genetic predisposition.
Step 2: Identify the nonmodifiable determinants of health in the scenario. The woman is 70 years old (age), has a history of diabetes (chronic condition), and is female (gender). These are nonmodifiable factors.
Step 3: Identify the modifiable determinants of health in the scenario. The woman does not consume enough fresh fruits and vegetables, which is a dietary habit that can be changed. This is a modifiable factor.
Step 4: Exclude factors that are not relevant to the classification. For example, her physical activity level is sufficient despite her osteoarthritis, so it does not count as a negative determinant.
Step 5: Count the number of negative modifiable and nonmodifiable determinants. Based on the analysis, there is 1 modifiable determinant (diet) and 3 nonmodifiable determinants (age, gender, and diabetes).
