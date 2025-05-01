A 70-year old woman went to a clinic with the complaints of severe headache, trouble speaking and seeing, and numbness on the right side of her body. Her medical history showed that she had never smoked tobacco and was diagnosed with diabetes in her early 30s. She did sufficient physical activity despite her osteoarthritis, but she did not consume enough fresh fruits and vegetables. Based on this information, how many negative modifiable and nonmodifiable determinants of health are present?