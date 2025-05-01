Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
Principles of Physical Training
Multiple Choice
Nicholas and Benjamin are both vying for a spot on the US Powerlifting Team. Both males have adhered to the same diet, done the same types of weightlifting regimens, and gotten the same amount of rest. Nevertheless, Benjamin’s improvements in strength and endurance have seen a much larger jump at the time of competition. Which principle of physical training could account for this larger improvement in Benjamin when compared to Nicholas?
A
Progressive Overload
B
Reversibility
C
Individuality
D
Specificity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the principles of physical training mentioned in the problem: Progressive Overload, Reversibility, Individuality, and Specificity. Each principle explains a different aspect of how the body adapts to training.
Focus on the principle of Individuality. This principle states that each person responds differently to the same training regimen due to factors such as genetics, age, gender, and individual physiological differences.
Analyze the scenario: Both Nicholas and Benjamin followed the same diet, weightlifting regimen, and rest schedule. Despite this, Benjamin showed greater improvements in strength and endurance. This suggests that individual differences are at play.
Compare the principle of Individuality to the other principles: Progressive Overload refers to gradually increasing the intensity of training, Reversibility refers to losing fitness when training stops, and Specificity refers to training being specific to the goal. None of these principles explain why two individuals respond differently to the same training.
Conclude that the principle of Individuality accounts for the differences in improvement between Nicholas and Benjamin, as it highlights the unique responses of individuals to the same training stimuli.
