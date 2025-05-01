Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.6 Weight Management
Introduction to Overweight & Obesity
Multiple Choice
Select the correct statement about obesity in America.
A
Non-Hispanic white adults have the highest obesity occurrences.
B
15% of U.S. children and adults have obesity.
C
Obesity rates have more than quadrupled since 1970s worldwide.
D
Obesity among individuals 2-19 years old is 21%.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem by identifying the key topic, which is obesity in America, and the need to evaluate the accuracy of the provided statements.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Non-Hispanic white adults have the highest obesity occurrences.' Research data on obesity prevalence by racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. to verify if this is accurate.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: '15% of U.S. children and adults have obesity.' Check the most recent statistics on obesity rates in both children and adults to confirm or refute this claim.
Step 4: Assess the third statement: 'Obesity rates have more than quadrupled since 1970s worldwide.' Investigate global obesity trends since the 1970s to determine if this statement is supported by evidence.
Step 5: Verify the fourth statement: 'Obesity among individuals 2-19 years old is 21%.' Look into the latest data on obesity rates for this specific age group in the U.S. to confirm its accuracy and compare it with the other statements to identify the correct one.
