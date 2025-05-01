Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
Planning a Healthy Diet
Multiple Choice
Jacob likes to create his meals randomly. Tonight, he grabs 2 whole fists of grapes, 1 whole fist of strawberries, 2 cupped hands of brown rice, 2 open palms of ground beef, and 3 thumbs of spinach. If a cup equals 8 oz, how many cups is his meal?
A
8.5
B
4
C
5.5
D
3
E
11.5
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. Jacob's meal portions are measured using hand-based portion sizes (fists, cupped hands, open palms, thumbs). The goal is to convert these portions into cups, where 1 cup equals 8 oz.
Step 2: Identify the portion-to-cup conversion for each food item. For example, determine how many ounces or cups are represented by 1 fist, 1 cupped hand, 1 open palm, and 1 thumb. This information is typically provided in a portion guide or nutritional reference.
Step 3: Multiply the portion size of each food item by its corresponding conversion factor. For instance, if 1 fist equals X cups, then 2 fists of grapes would equal 2 × X cups. Repeat this for all food items: strawberries, brown rice, ground beef, and spinach.
Step 4: Add the converted cup values for all food items together to calculate the total number of cups in Jacob's meal. Use the formula: Total cups = (cups from grapes) + (cups from strawberries) + (cups from brown rice) + (cups from ground beef) + (cups from spinach).
Step 5: Compare the calculated total to the provided answer choices (8.5, 4, 5.5, 3, 11.5) and select the correct one that matches your result.
