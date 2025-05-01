Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.6 Weight Management
Body Composition
Multiple Choice
Omar is a defenseman on a hockey team and has to train hard to target his strength, speed and balance. If he weighs 202 pounds and is 6’2” tall, calculate his BMI and suggest his likely body composition.
A
Omar’s weight falls under obesity.
B
Omar is overweight.
C
Omar has a healthy body weight.
D
Omar is underweight.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the formula for calculating BMI (Body Mass Index). The formula is: BMI = (weight in pounds / (height in inches × height in inches)) × 703. This formula helps determine if an individual is underweight, healthy weight, overweight, or obese.
Step 2: Convert Omar's height into inches. Since he is 6 feet 2 inches tall, calculate his height in inches as follows: (6 × 12) + 2 = 74 inches.
Step 3: Plug Omar's weight (202 pounds) and height (74 inches) into the BMI formula. The equation becomes: BMI = (202 / (74 × 74)) × 703.
Step 4: Use the BMI value to interpret Omar's body composition. According to the BMI classification: underweight is <18.5, healthy weight is 18.5–24.9, overweight is 25–29.9, and obesity is ≥30. Compare Omar's BMI to these ranges to determine his category.
Step 5: Based on the BMI category, suggest that Omar has a healthy body weight if his BMI falls within the range of 18.5–24.9. Emphasize that BMI is a general guideline and does not account for factors like muscle mass, which may be relevant for athletes like Omar.
