Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.6 Weight Management
Weight-Loss Treatments
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements would be false for a weight-loss-medication?
A
Activates leptin in regulating energy levels and appetite suppre
B
Activates dopamine to control hunger and appetite.
C
Activates serotonin receptors in regulating appetite.
D
Maintains stable blood sugar levels.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of weight-loss medications: Weight-loss medications are designed to assist in reducing body weight by influencing appetite, metabolism, or energy balance. They often target specific hormones or neurotransmitters involved in hunger and satiety regulation.
Review the functions of leptin: Leptin is a hormone that helps regulate energy balance by inhibiting hunger. Medications that activate leptin pathways may help suppress appetite and manage energy levels.
Examine the role of serotonin: Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that influences mood and appetite. Medications that activate serotonin receptors can help regulate appetite and promote feelings of fullness.
Analyze the role of dopamine: Dopamine is primarily associated with reward and pleasure, not directly with hunger or appetite regulation. A statement claiming that dopamine controls hunger and appetite would be false.
Consider blood sugar regulation: Maintaining stable blood sugar levels can help control hunger and prevent overeating. Some weight-loss medications may indirectly support this by improving insulin sensitivity or reducing cravings.
