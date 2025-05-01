Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.6 Weight Management
Weight-Loss Treatments
Multiple Choice
Which of the following represents a benefit of weight-loss surgery?
A
It eliminates central sleep apnea.
B
It causes an increase in colon cancer.
C
It causes the reversal of malnutrition.
D
It mitigates the effects of Type II Diabetes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: Weight-loss surgery, also known as bariatric surgery, is a medical procedure aimed at helping individuals with severe obesity lose weight. It is important to evaluate the potential benefits and risks associated with this surgery.
Review the options provided: The question lists four potential outcomes of weight-loss surgery. Analyze each option to determine its validity based on scientific evidence and health principles.
Option 1: 'It eliminates central sleep apnea.' - While weight-loss surgery can improve conditions like obstructive sleep apnea due to reduced weight, it does not directly eliminate central sleep apnea, which is caused by neurological factors.
Option 2: 'It causes an increase in colon cancer.' - There is no evidence to suggest that weight-loss surgery increases the risk of colon cancer. In fact, weight loss can reduce the risk of certain cancers associated with obesity.
Option 4: 'It mitigates the effects of Type II Diabetes.' - This is a well-documented benefit of weight-loss surgery. By reducing body weight and improving insulin sensitivity, bariatric surgery can lead to significant improvements or even remission of Type II Diabetes.
