Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health
Understanding Behavior Change
Multiple Choice
How do the Health Belief model and Transtheoretical mode differ in their approach to behavior change?
A
HBM assesses perceived threats and benefits, whereas the Transtheoretical model outlines the stages of change individuals experience.
B
Both models prioritize knowledge and awareness as the key motivators for behavior change.
C
HBM suggests that people move back and forth between the stages, while Transtheoretical model assumes behavior change is linear.
D
Both models illustrate how deep-rooted beliefs affect human behavior change.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Health Belief Model (HBM): This model focuses on how an individual's perceptions of a health threat (e.g., susceptibility and severity) and the perceived benefits versus barriers to taking action influence their likelihood of adopting a health behavior. It emphasizes perceived threats and benefits as key motivators.
Understand the Transtheoretical Model (TTM): This model outlines the stages of change individuals go through when modifying behavior. These stages include precontemplation, contemplation, preparation, action, maintenance, and sometimes relapse. It assumes behavior change is a process that occurs over time.
Compare the focus of the two models: HBM is centered on cognitive factors like perceived threats and benefits, while TTM emphasizes the sequential stages of change and the processes individuals experience during behavior change.
Analyze the progression of behavior change: HBM suggests that individuals may move back and forth between their perceptions of threats and benefits, while TTM assumes a more linear progression through the stages of change, though relapse can occur.
Recognize the shared elements: Both models prioritize knowledge and awareness as critical motivators for behavior change and acknowledge the influence of deep-rooted beliefs on human behavior.
