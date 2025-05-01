Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health
Mastering Your Health Behaviors
Multiple Choice
Amara wants to improve her overall fitness and sets a goal to “exercise more”. Which of the following modifications would make the goal align with SMART goals criteria?
A
I will exercise as much as possible and push myself hard every session.
B
I will go to the gym more often and try to be healthier.
C
I will attend an hour strength training session 3 times a week for the next 2 months.
D
I will exercise 3 hours every day for the next 3 months.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of SMART goals: SMART stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. Goals that align with these criteria are more effective and actionable.
Analyze each option provided in the problem to determine if it meets the SMART criteria. For example, 'I will exercise as much as possible and push myself hard every session' is not specific or measurable, making it less effective.
Evaluate the correct answer: 'I will attend an hour strength training session 3 times a week for the next 2 months.' This goal is specific (strength training), measurable (1 hour, 3 times a week), achievable (reasonable frequency), relevant (improves fitness), and time-bound (2 months).
Compare the correct answer to the other options. For instance, 'I will go to the gym more often and try to be healthier' is vague and lacks measurable or time-bound elements, while 'I will exercise 3 hours every day for the next 3 months' may not be achievable for most people.
Conclude that the correct answer aligns with the SMART criteria and provides a clear, actionable plan for Amara to improve her fitness effectively.
