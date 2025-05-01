Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
Physical Fitness Components
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which activity is an example of muscular endurance rather than muscular strength?
A
Pushing a stalled car for a very short distance.
B
Lifting the heaviest weight possible for one repetition.
C
Bench pressing a heavy weight for 3 reps.
D
Performing 30 sit-ups in a row.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between muscular endurance and muscular strength: Muscular endurance refers to the ability of a muscle or group of muscles to sustain repeated contractions or maintain a contraction over time. Muscular strength, on the other hand, is the maximum amount of force a muscle can exert in a single effort.
Analyze the first option: Pushing a stalled car for a very short distance requires a high amount of force in a short burst, which is an example of muscular strength rather than endurance.
Analyze the second option: Lifting the heaviest weight possible for one repetition is a clear example of muscular strength because it involves maximum force in a single effort.
Analyze the third option: Bench pressing a heavy weight for 3 reps still focuses on muscular strength, as it involves lifting a heavy load for a very limited number of repetitions.
Analyze the fourth option: Performing 30 sit-ups in a row demonstrates muscular endurance because it involves repeated contractions of the abdominal muscles over an extended period of time.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Physical Fitness Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice