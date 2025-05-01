Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco
Tobacco Overview
Multiple Choice
If a reported 2.85 million adults died in the U.S. in 2024, how many could have potentially been smoking-related?
A
570,000
B
465,000
C
2,280,000
D
500,000
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The question asks how many deaths could have been smoking-related out of the total reported deaths (2.85 million). This requires identifying the proportion of deaths attributed to smoking, which is typically a known percentage based on public health data.
Identify the percentage of deaths attributed to smoking: Research or recall the approximate percentage of deaths in the U.S. that are smoking-related. For example, if public health data states that 20% of deaths are smoking-related, this percentage will be used in the calculation.
Set up the equation: Multiply the total number of deaths (2.85 million) by the percentage of smoking-related deaths (expressed as a decimal). For example, if the percentage is 20%, the equation would be: \( 2.85 \times 0.20 \).
Perform the multiplication: Calculate the product of the total deaths and the smoking-related percentage to determine the number of smoking-related deaths. Ensure the units (millions) are consistent throughout the calculation.
Compare the result to the provided answer choices: Once the calculation is complete, match the result to the closest value among the given options (570,000; 465,000; 2,280,000; 500,000) to identify the correct answer.
