Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.6 Weight Management
Body Composition
Multiple Choice
Miranda, who is a 34 year old woman, measured her waist circumference and recorded it as 40 inches. Select the correct option.
A
Miranda is at a high risk of developing a metabolic disease such as type 2 diabetes.
B
Miranda is not at risk for any health conditions.
C
Miranda is at optimum health and weight.
D
Miranda is at low risk for chronic diseases.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. Waist circumference is a key indicator of abdominal fat, which is associated with an increased risk of metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.
Step 2: Review the health guidelines for waist circumference. According to health organizations like the CDC and WHO, a waist circumference greater than 35 inches for women is considered a risk factor for metabolic diseases.
Step 3: Compare Miranda's waist circumference (40 inches) to the threshold value (35 inches). Since her measurement exceeds this threshold, it indicates a higher risk of developing metabolic diseases.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. Miranda is not at optimum health and weight because her waist circumference is above the healthy range. She is also not at low risk or no risk for health conditions due to the same reason.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct option is: 'Miranda is at a high risk of developing a metabolic disease such as type 2 diabetes,' based on the evidence provided by her waist circumference measurement.
