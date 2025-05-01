Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.6 Weight Management
Body Composition
Multiple Choice
A person with a high waist circumference to hip ratio:
A
Is at a lower risk of bone fractures from trauma.
B
Has more excess fat stored around hips than abdomen.
C
Is at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
D
Is most likely at low risk of chronic and metabolic diseases..
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of waist-to-hip ratio (WHR): This is a measurement that compares the circumference of the waist to that of the hips. It is calculated using the formula: . A higher WHR indicates more fat stored around the abdomen compared to the hips.
Recognize the health implications of a high WHR: A high WHR is associated with central obesity, which is linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and other metabolic disorders. This is because abdominal fat is more metabolically active and can lead to insulin resistance and inflammation.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, a high WHR does not indicate more fat stored around the hips than the abdomen. Similarly, it does not suggest a lower risk of bone fractures or a low risk of chronic diseases.
Focus on the correct interpretation: A high WHR is a marker of central obesity, which is a significant risk factor for chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease and diabetes. This aligns with the correct answer provided in the problem.
Summarize the reasoning: By understanding the relationship between WHR and health risks, it becomes clear that a high WHR is indicative of a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes, making this the correct answer.
