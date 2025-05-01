Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.2 Psychological Health
Suicide
Multiple Choice
Which of the following could be a reason for the lower levels of suicide within Massachusetts?
A
The lack of annual harsh climate condition.
B
The percentage of Massachusetts students attending higher education institutions consistently being around 70%.
C
It represents one of the largest landmasses in the United States.
D
All its neighboring states have the lowest levels of suicide because of geographical location.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking for a reason why Massachusetts has lower levels of suicide. This requires analyzing the provided options and identifying the most plausible explanation based on health and wellness factors.
Evaluate the first option: 'The lack of annual harsh climate condition.' Consider whether climate conditions are a significant factor in mental health and suicide rates. Research shows that harsh climates can sometimes contribute to seasonal affective disorder (SAD), but this option does not provide specific evidence for Massachusetts.
Evaluate the second option: 'The percentage of Massachusetts students attending higher education institutions consistently being around 70%.' Higher education can be associated with better access to resources, mental health support, and socioeconomic opportunities, which may contribute to lower suicide rates. This option is plausible and supported by health and wellness research.
Evaluate the third option: 'It represents one of the largest landmasses in the United States.' Consider whether landmass size has any direct correlation with suicide rates. This option is irrelevant, as landmass size does not inherently affect mental health or suicide rates.
Evaluate the fourth option: 'All its neighboring states have the lowest levels of suicide because of geographical location.' While geographical location can influence certain factors, this option is overly broad and does not provide a direct explanation for Massachusetts specifically. Based on the analysis, the second option is the most reasonable explanation.
