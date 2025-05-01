A 71-year-old individual, Matthew, smoked a pack per day of cigarettes for 35 years before his death. In his final years he reported experiencing fatigue with blurry vision, paralysis of the left side of their body, shortness of breath, and intermittent chest pain. Based on only these symptoms and his history of smoking, which of the following could be a potential cause of death?

I. Diabetes II. Heart Disease III. Stroke IV. Alzheimer’s