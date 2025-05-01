Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health
Population Health
Multiple Choice
A 71-year-old individual, Matthew, smoked a pack per day of cigarettes for 35 years before his death. In his final years he reported experiencing fatigue with blurry vision, paralysis of the left side of their body, shortness of breath, and intermittent chest pain. Based on only these symptoms and his history of smoking, which of the following could be a potential cause of death?
I. Diabetes II. Heart Disease III. Stroke IV. Alzheimer’s
A
I, II
B
II only
C
III only
D
I, II, III
E
I, II, III, IV only
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the symptoms described in the problem. Fatigue, blurry vision, paralysis on one side of the body, shortness of breath, and intermittent chest pain are key indicators. These symptoms should be matched with potential health conditions.
Step 2: Consider the individual's history of smoking for 35 years. Smoking is a significant risk factor for several chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. It also contributes to vascular and respiratory issues.
Step 3: Evaluate the symptoms in relation to each condition: (I) Diabetes can cause fatigue and blurry vision due to high blood sugar levels. (II) Heart disease is associated with shortness of breath and chest pain. (III) Stroke is characterized by paralysis on one side of the body and can also cause fatigue and blurry vision. (IV) Alzheimer’s disease typically involves cognitive decline, which is not mentioned in the symptoms provided.
Step 4: Eliminate options that do not align with the symptoms. Alzheimer’s disease (IV) is less likely based on the absence of cognitive symptoms. However, diabetes (I), heart disease (II), and stroke (III) are all plausible causes based on the symptoms and smoking history.
Step 5: Conclude that the most likely answer is 'I, II, III' because these conditions align with the symptoms and the individual's smoking history. Alzheimer’s (IV) is not supported by the evidence provided.
