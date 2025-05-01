Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health
Population Health
Multiple Choice
In a province wide study, a developed nation revealed the number of cancer cases between its urban centers and rural areas. The diets, sun exposure and other common risk factors showed marginal differences between the two location types. Nevertheless, the data collected showed a disproportionately larger percentage of cases within the city as opposed to the countryside. Which of the following could be a reasonable explanation for this unforeseen result?
A
A greater number of smokers in rural areas made the percentage of cases lower.
B
The more agrarian lifestyle made the rural area more resilient to cancer.
C
Greater distances between individuals and inadequate infrastructure resulted in less testing.
D
The more urban lifestyle made the city area more resilient to cancer.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem by identifying the key factors being compared. The problem highlights a disparity in cancer cases between urban centers and rural areas, despite marginal differences in common risk factors like diet and sun exposure.
Step 2: Analyze the potential explanations provided. Each option offers a hypothesis for why the percentage of cancer cases might differ between urban and rural areas.
Step 3: Evaluate the role of testing and diagnosis. In rural areas, greater distances between individuals and inadequate infrastructure could lead to less frequent testing and diagnosis, which might result in fewer reported cases, even if the actual incidence is similar.
Step 4: Consider the other options critically. For example, a greater number of smokers in rural areas would likely increase cancer cases, not lower them. Similarly, an agrarian lifestyle or urban lifestyle being more 'resilient' to cancer lacks direct evidence and does not align with the data provided.
Step 5: Conclude that the most reasonable explanation is related to access to healthcare and testing infrastructure, as this directly impacts the ability to detect and report cancer cases accurately.
