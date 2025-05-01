Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health
Population Health
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A 24-year-old individual, Alice, is an avid hiker. While exploring a remote area with no access to treated water Alice happens upon a running stream and decides to take a drink. By night fall, they began to experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and a fever that last over 24 hours. Which of the following could be a potential contributor to their health dilemma?
A
Cancer
B
Illicit Drugs
C
E. Coli
D
Heart Disease
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the scenario: Alice drank untreated water from a running stream, which is a potential source of contamination. This is a key detail in identifying the cause of her symptoms.
Review the symptoms: Alice experienced gastrointestinal issues such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. These symptoms are commonly associated with infections caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites.
Eliminate unrelated options: Cancer, illicit drugs, and heart disease are not typically associated with sudden onset gastrointestinal symptoms after consuming untreated water. These conditions have different causes and symptom profiles.
Focus on the correct option: E. Coli is a type of bacteria that can contaminate water sources and cause gastrointestinal symptoms. It is a plausible explanation for Alice's condition given the circumstances.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the scenario and symptoms, the most likely contributor to Alice's health dilemma is E. Coli, which is known to cause foodborne and waterborne illnesses.
Watch next
Master National Health Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice