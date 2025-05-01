Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
Sleep Disorders
Multiple Choice
In the Shakespearean play Othello, the character Cassio is a “teetotaler”, a person who never drinks alcohol. Iago, the villain of the play, manipulates him into going out for a drink. With a low tolerance and some tiredness, Cassio calls it a night quite early. Which of the following sleep disorders could have been a potential risk for Cassio?
A
Restless Leg Syndrome
B
Narcolepsy
C
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
D
REM Sleep
E
Central Sleep Apnea
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Cassio is described as having a low tolerance for alcohol and being tired. Alcohol consumption and fatigue can influence sleep patterns and exacerbate certain sleep disorders.
Review the provided sleep disorders: Restless Leg Syndrome, Narcolepsy, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, REM Sleep, and Central Sleep Apnea. Each has distinct characteristics and risk factors.
Analyze Central Sleep Apnea: This disorder involves a disruption in the brain's signals to the muscles that control breathing during sleep. Alcohol can suppress the central nervous system, potentially increasing the risk of this condition.
Eliminate unrelated options: Restless Leg Syndrome involves an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, unrelated to alcohol or fatigue. Narcolepsy is a neurological disorder causing sudden sleep attacks, not directly linked to alcohol consumption. Obstructive Sleep Apnea involves physical airway blockage, which is different from the central nervous system issue in Central Sleep Apnea. REM Sleep is a sleep stage, not a disorder.
Conclude that Central Sleep Apnea is the most relevant risk for Cassio, as alcohol and fatigue can suppress the brain's ability to regulate breathing during sleep.
