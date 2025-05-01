Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
Sleep and Health
Multiple Choice
Jose is on the college basketball team and is known for his three-point shooting. During the spring semester he enrolls in an interesting, but challenging biology course that greatly impacts the amount of sleep he gets a night. At the same time his three-point efficiency has gone from 45% to 21%. How might his lack of sleep account for this decrease in performance?
A
His long-term memory is being enhanced.
B
His brain is processing drills and information at a greater rate.
C
His strength has increased greatly from constantly working.
D
His motor skills are being impaired.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between sleep and motor skills: Sleep is essential for cognitive and physical functions, including motor skills, which are critical for activities like basketball shooting.
Analyze the impact of sleep deprivation: Lack of sleep can impair coordination, reaction time, and precision, all of which are necessary for accurate three-point shooting.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Long-term memory enhancement, faster brain processing, and increased strength are not typically associated with sleep deprivation. In fact, sleep deprivation often hinders these functions.
Connect the decrease in performance to motor skill impairment: The drop in Jose's three-point shooting efficiency from 45% to 21% suggests a decline in his motor skills, likely caused by insufficient sleep.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'His motor skills are being impaired,' as this directly explains the observed decrease in his basketball performance due to lack of sleep.
