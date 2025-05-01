Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.2 Psychological Health
Positive Psychology
Multiple Choice
Which of the following cannot be linked to any of the elements of PERMA?
A
Expressing interest in a favorite hobby and showing emotions of joy and contentment.
B
Having such a high self-esteem that one cannot stop talking about their achievements.
C
A firefighter loving their job because helping people brings them fulfilment.
D
Going on a walk with a loved one and expressing your gratitude for their love.
E
A student setting SMART goals to improve their mental health and working hard to achieve it
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of PERMA. PERMA is a model of well-being developed by Martin Seligman, which stands for Positive Emotion, Engagement, Relationships, Meaning, and Accomplishment. Each element contributes to overall happiness and well-being.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it aligns with any of the elements of PERMA. For example, expressing interest in a hobby and showing joy aligns with Positive Emotion, and a firefighter loving their job because it brings fulfillment aligns with Meaning.
Step 3: Identify the option that does not align with any of the PERMA elements. For instance, having excessively high self-esteem and constantly talking about achievements may not directly contribute to well-being as defined by PERMA, as it could indicate narcissism rather than genuine accomplishment or positive relationships.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options, such as going on a walk with a loved one (aligns with Relationships and Positive Emotion) and setting SMART goals (aligns with Accomplishment), to confirm they fit within the PERMA framework.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not align with any of the PERMA elements, which in this case is the one about excessively high self-esteem and talking about achievements.
