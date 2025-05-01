Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.2 Psychological Health
Positive Psychology
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is incorrect about positive psychology?
A
It involves the study of emotions, virtues, and conditions that contribute to well-being.
B
The level of well-being of a person is increased when they have certain character strengths.
C
It focuses on the study of factors and experiences that make life fulfilling and meaningful.
D
Positive psychology studies the connection between happiness of an individual and their risk of diseases.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of positive psychology. Positive psychology is a branch of psychology that focuses on the study of positive emotions, character strengths, and factors that contribute to human flourishing and well-being.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'It involves the study of emotions, virtues, and conditions that contribute to well-being.' This aligns with the core principles of positive psychology, as it emphasizes the study of factors that enhance well-being.
Step 3: Analyze the second statement: 'The level of well-being of a person is increased when they have certain character strengths.' This is correct because positive psychology highlights the role of character strengths, such as gratitude, resilience, and optimism, in improving well-being.
Step 4: Analyze the third statement: 'It focuses on the study of factors and experiences that make life fulfilling and meaningful.' This is also correct, as positive psychology aims to understand what makes life worth living and how individuals can achieve a sense of purpose and fulfillment.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth statement: 'Positive psychology studies the connection between happiness of an individual and their risk of diseases.' This is incorrect because positive psychology does not primarily focus on the relationship between happiness and disease risk. Instead, it emphasizes the promotion of well-being and flourishing, rather than the prevention or treatment of diseases.
