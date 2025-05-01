Identify each of the following as a survival need (SU), security need (SE), social need (SO), esteem need (EN), or the state of self-actualization (SA).

a) _____ All of the needs of a person are met and they become their most complete version.

b) _____ Protection from harm, accidents, and injuries.

c) _____ Having friends that can offer support to a person when their level of well-being decreases.

d) _____ Affirmations from parents and teachers during young age.

e) _____ Having an income to pay for food and transportation