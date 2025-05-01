Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.2 Psychological Health
Positive Psychology
Multiple Choice
Identify each of the following as a survival need (SU), security need (SE), social need (SO), esteem need (EN), or the state of self-actualization (SA).
a) _____ All of the needs of a person are met and they become their most complete version.
b) _____ Protection from harm, accidents, and injuries.
c) _____ Having friends that can offer support to a person when their level of well-being decreases.
d) _____ Affirmations from parents and teachers during young age.
e) _____ Having an income to pay for food and transportation
A
a) SA b) SE c) SO d) EN e) SU
B
a) SU b) SO c) EN d) SA e) SE
C
a) SO b) SA c) SU d) SE e) EN
D
a) SE b) EN c) SA d) SU c) SO
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs, which categorizes human needs into five levels: survival needs (SU), security needs (SE), social needs (SO), esteem needs (EN), and self-actualization (SA). These levels are arranged in a pyramid, with survival needs at the base and self-actualization at the top.
Step 2: Analyze each statement and match it to the appropriate category based on its description. For example, self-actualization (SA) refers to achieving one's full potential, while survival needs (SU) include basic necessities like food and transportation.
Step 3: For statement (a), identify if it describes a person reaching their fullest potential, which aligns with self-actualization (SA).
Step 4: For statement (b), determine if it refers to protection from harm, which aligns with security needs (SE).
Step 5: Continue this process for the remaining statements, matching each to the appropriate category (SO, EN, SU, or SA) based on the descriptions provided in the problem.
