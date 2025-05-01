Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.4 Relationships and Communication
Building Relationships
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true?
A
Romantic relationships are always the first type of relationship formed outside of families.
B
All intimate relationships must have a degree of sexual desire.
C
A family is a dynamic group of individuals who don’t have to be related by blood.
D
Families are the only intimate relationships that are known to minimize loneliness long-term.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in the question: 'romantic relationships,' 'intimate relationships,' and 'family.' Clarify that romantic relationships are not necessarily the first type of relationship formed outside of families, as friendships often precede them.
Analyze the statement about intimate relationships requiring sexual desire. Note that intimacy can exist in various forms, such as emotional, intellectual, or spiritual, and does not always involve sexual desire.
Evaluate the statement about families being dynamic groups. Recognize that families can include individuals not related by blood, such as adoptive families, stepfamilies, or chosen families, making this statement accurate.
Consider the claim that families are the only intimate relationships that minimize loneliness long-term. Reflect on how other intimate relationships, such as close friendships or partnerships, can also provide long-term emotional support and reduce loneliness.
Conclude by identifying the correct statement based on the analysis: 'A family is a dynamic group of individuals who don’t have to be related by blood.' This aligns with the broader understanding of family structures in modern society.
