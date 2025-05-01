Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.4 Relationships and Communication
Building Relationships
Multiple Choice
Jonathan and Grace have been dating for 3 years, want to put down roots in their city and so have decided to get married. Which of the key components of Sternberg’s Triangular Theory of Love are they following?
A
Commitment
B
Passion
C
Empty Love
D
Intimacy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Sternberg's Triangular Theory of Love, which identifies three key components of love: Intimacy (emotional closeness and bonding), Passion (physical attraction and romantic feelings), and Commitment (the decision to maintain a long-term relationship).
Analyze the scenario provided: Jonathan and Grace have been dating for 3 years and have decided to get married, which indicates a long-term decision to stay together.
Identify which component of Sternberg’s theory aligns with their decision to get married. The act of marriage typically reflects a strong sense of commitment, as it involves a conscious decision to build a future together.
Consider the other options provided: Passion refers to physical attraction and romantic feelings, Intimacy refers to emotional closeness, and Empty Love refers to commitment without intimacy or passion. Compare these to the scenario to determine the best fit.
Conclude that the key component they are following is Commitment, as their decision to marry reflects a deliberate and long-term choice to stay together.
