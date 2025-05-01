Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
Essential Macronutrients
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scenarios will most likely cause dehydration?
A
Drinking a really large amount of water in a short period of time.
B
Drinking one coffee in the morning and then only consuming fruits and vegetables for the rest of the day.
C
Drinking 1 cup of water on a really hot day while hiking.
D
Drinking a sports drink after intense exercising.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of dehydration: Dehydration occurs when the body loses more fluids than it takes in, leading to an imbalance in the body's water levels. This can be caused by factors such as excessive sweating, inadequate fluid intake, or environmental conditions like heat.
Analyze the first scenario: Drinking a really large amount of water in a short period of time is unlikely to cause dehydration. In fact, it may lead to a condition called water intoxication (hyponatremia), but it does not result in dehydration.
Analyze the second scenario: Drinking one coffee in the morning and then consuming fruits and vegetables for the rest of the day is also unlikely to cause dehydration. Fruits and vegetables contain water, and a single cup of coffee has a mild diuretic effect but does not significantly dehydrate the body.
Analyze the third scenario: Drinking only 1 cup of water on a really hot day while hiking is the most likely to cause dehydration. Hiking in hot weather increases sweating, which leads to significant fluid loss. If this fluid is not replenished adequately, dehydration can occur.
Analyze the fourth scenario: Drinking a sports drink after intense exercising is designed to replenish lost fluids and electrolytes, reducing the risk of dehydration. Therefore, this scenario is not likely to cause dehydration.
