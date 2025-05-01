Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
Essential Macronutrients
Multiple Choice
Fruits and vegetables are a great source of complex carbohydrates.
A
True
B
False
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between simple and complex carbohydrates. Complex carbohydrates are made up of longer chains of sugar molecules and are found in foods like whole grains, legumes, and starchy vegetables (e.g., potatoes, corn).
Recognize that fruits and non-starchy vegetables primarily contain simple carbohydrates, such as fructose and glucose, which are natural sugars.
Note that while fruits and vegetables are nutrient-dense and provide fiber, vitamins, and minerals, they are not considered a primary source of complex carbohydrates.
Review examples of foods rich in complex carbohydrates, such as whole wheat bread, brown rice, quinoa, and lentils, to contrast them with fruits and vegetables.
Conclude that the statement is false because fruits and vegetables are not a significant source of complex carbohydrates, even though they are essential for a balanced diet.
