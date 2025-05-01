Eloise has been feeling overwhelmed lately. She has an important presentation at work coming up and has been worrying that she might mess it up. The night before, she struggled to go to sleep, replaying all the possible scenarios in her head. During the presentation next day, her heart rate was racing, palms were sweaty, and she even felt a little nauseous. The presentation went smoothly, and Eloise felt better the next day. Which of the following disorders is Eloise afflicted with?