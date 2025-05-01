Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.2 Psychological Health
Psychological Disorders & Treatments
Multiple Choice
Eloise has been feeling overwhelmed lately. She has an important presentation at work coming up and has been worrying that she might mess it up. The night before, she struggled to go to sleep, replaying all the possible scenarios in her head. During the presentation next day, her heart rate was racing, palms were sweaty, and she even felt a little nauseous. The presentation went smoothly, and Eloise felt better the next day. Which of the following disorders is Eloise afflicted with?
A
Social anxiety disorder
B
Bipolar disorder
C
Panic disorder
D
None of the above
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the symptoms described in the problem. Eloise is experiencing physical symptoms such as a racing heart rate, sweaty palms, and nausea, as well as emotional symptoms like worry and overthinking. These symptoms are tied to a specific event (her presentation).
Step 2: Recognize that these symptoms are situational and temporary. They are directly related to the stress of the upcoming presentation and resolved after the event was over, indicating they are not chronic or pervasive.
Step 3: Review the definitions of the disorders listed: Social anxiety disorder involves a persistent fear of social situations or being judged, which is not evident here. Bipolar disorder involves mood swings between depression and mania, which are not described in this scenario. Panic disorder involves recurrent, unexpected panic attacks, which is also not the case here.
Step 4: Conclude that Eloise's experience is a normal stress response to a high-pressure situation, not a mental health disorder. This is supported by the fact that her symptoms resolved after the presentation.
Step 5: Reinforce the importance of stress management techniques, such as mindfulness, deep breathing, or preparation strategies, to help individuals like Eloise cope with similar situations in the future.
