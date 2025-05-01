Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.2 Psychological Health
Psychological Disorders & Treatments
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Luca experiences extreme anxiety and fear of heights. When looking out the balcony of a 6th floor, he begins to feel nauseous and dizzy, with a shortness of breath. Luca is suffering from:
A
Generalized anxiety disorder
B
Phobic disorder
C
Clinical depression
D
Panic Disorder
E
Nothing, he just doesn’t like heights
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the symptoms described in the problem: Luca experiences extreme anxiety, fear of heights, nausea, dizziness, and shortness of breath when looking out from a high place.
Recognize that these symptoms are triggered specifically by a situation involving heights, which suggests a situational or specific fear rather than a generalized condition.
Review the definitions of the options provided: Generalized anxiety disorder involves persistent and excessive worry about various aspects of life, not tied to a specific trigger. Clinical depression involves persistent sadness and loss of interest, not situational fear. Panic disorder involves sudden, unexpected panic attacks without a specific trigger. Phobic disorder involves an intense, irrational fear of a specific object or situation, such as heights.
Match Luca's symptoms to the correct condition: His fear and physical symptoms are directly tied to the specific situation of being at a height, which aligns with the definition of a phobic disorder.
Conclude that Luca's symptoms are consistent with a phobic disorder, specifically acrophobia (fear of heights), based on the situational nature of his anxiety and physical reactions.
Watch next
Master Mental Disorders Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice