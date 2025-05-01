Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.2 Psychological Health
Psychological Disorders & Treatments
Multiple Choice
Erin notices that he has become unusually tired throughout the day, even after getting plenty of sleep. His motivation to socialize and exercise have also decreased, as well as his appetite. Worried about these changes he visits a doctor, who recommends light therapy as treatment. Which of the following disorder is Erin most likely suffering from?
A
Seasonal affective disord
B
Anxiety disorder
C
Major depression
D
Bipolar disorder
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the symptoms described in the problem. Erin is experiencing unusual tiredness, decreased motivation to socialize and exercise, and a reduced appetite. These symptoms are key indicators of a potential mental health condition.
Step 2: Note the treatment recommended by the doctor, which is light therapy. Light therapy is a specific treatment often used for certain mental health conditions, particularly those related to seasonal changes.
Step 3: Review the options provided: Seasonal affective disorder, Anxiety disorder, Major depression, and Bipolar disorder. Consider which condition aligns most closely with the symptoms and treatment described.
Step 4: Recall that Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that occurs at certain times of the year, often in winter, and is commonly treated with light therapy. The symptoms of SAD include fatigue, low motivation, and changes in appetite, which match Erin's experience.
Step 5: Conclude that based on the symptoms and the treatment prescribed, the most likely disorder Erin is suffering from is Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
