Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
Nutritional Guidelines
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) are incorrect?
A
Healthy dietary patterns should be followed at every life stage.
B
Added sugars and saturated fats should constitute no more than 10% of total daily calorie intake.
C
They provide updated recipes for healthy meal preparation.
D
The recommendations can be adapted to an individual’s personal preferences, cultural traditions, and budget.
E
They recommend meeting food group needs while staying within the calorie intake limits.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs). The DGAs are designed to provide science-based advice on what to eat and drink to promote health, reduce the risk of chronic disease, and meet nutrient needs. They do not include specific recipes but focus on broader dietary patterns and principles.
Step 2: Analyze each statement provided in the problem. Identify whether each aligns with the purpose and scope of the DGAs. For example, the statement about following healthy dietary patterns at every life stage aligns with the DGAs' emphasis on lifelong health.
Step 3: Pay attention to the statement about added sugars and saturated fats. The DGAs recommend limiting added sugars and saturated fats to no more than 10% of total daily calorie intake, which is consistent with their guidelines.
Step 4: Evaluate the statement about adapting recommendations to personal preferences, cultural traditions, and budgets. This aligns with the DGAs' emphasis on flexibility and inclusivity in dietary planning.
Step 5: Identify the incorrect statement. The DGAs do not provide updated recipes for healthy meal preparation. Instead, they focus on general dietary recommendations and principles, leaving recipe creation to other resources or individuals.
