Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
Nutritional Guidelines
Multiple Choice
Jim is considering making healthy changes to his diet. Which of the following statements best align with the MyPlate food guidance system?
A
Jim should consider eating more cream cheese to meet his dairy needs.
B
Instead of drinking alcohol, he should consider drinking a couple of cans of soda.
C
He should eat fish every day to meet his protein needs.
D
When Jim is stressed, it’s okay for him to eat fried foods.
E
He could consider substituting butter with mashed avocadoes to limit his saturated fat intake.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the MyPlate food guidance system: MyPlate emphasizes a balanced diet with a focus on fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy, while limiting saturated fats, added sugars, and sodium.
Evaluate the first statement: Cream cheese is high in saturated fat and does not align with MyPlate's recommendation for healthy dairy choices, which include low-fat or fat-free options like milk, yogurt, or cheese.
Evaluate the second statement: Replacing alcohol with soda does not align with MyPlate's guidance, as soda is high in added sugars, which should be limited in a healthy diet.
Evaluate the third statement: Eating fish every day may not be necessary or practical. MyPlate recommends a variety of protein sources, including lean meats, poultry, seafood, beans, and nuts, rather than focusing on one type of protein daily.
Evaluate the correct answer: Substituting butter with mashed avocados aligns with MyPlate's guidance to limit saturated fats and choose healthier fat sources, such as those found in avocados, nuts, and seeds.
