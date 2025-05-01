Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.2 Psychological Health
Suicide
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about suicide is false?
A
On average, women are less likely to commit suicide regardless of age, sex or racial group.
B
The largest disparity in suicides between sexes can be found in those aged 30 to 50.
C
It is not the leading cause of death amongst people between 15-30.
D
A day is composed of 1440 minutes, which translates to over 2,000 suicides globally.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by carefully analyzing each statement provided in the problem. The goal is to identify which statement is false based on factual knowledge about suicide statistics and trends.
Step 2: Review the first statement: 'On average, women are less likely to commit suicide regardless of age, sex, or racial group.' Research shows that men are statistically more likely to die by suicide than women, though women may attempt suicide more often. This statement is generally true.
Step 3: Examine the second statement: 'The largest disparity in suicides between sexes can be found in those aged 30 to 50.' Research indicates that the disparity in suicide rates between men and women is often highest in middle-aged adults, which aligns with this statement being true.
Step 4: Analyze the third statement: 'It is not the leading cause of death amongst people between 15-30.' Suicide is a leading cause of death in this age group, but it is not the top cause. This statement is true.
Step 5: Evaluate the fourth statement: 'A day is composed of 1440 minutes, which translates to over 2,000 suicides globally.' This statement is mathematically incorrect. If there are over 2,000 suicides globally per day, it would mean more than one suicide per minute, which is not supported by global statistics. This statement is false.
