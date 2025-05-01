Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
Planning a Healthy Diet
Multiple Choice
William’s favorite treats are caramel toffee chocolate chip cookies. A typical box contains 20 cookies, and 1 cookie contains 180 mg of sodium (8% DV). If William eats a dozen cookies in one sitting, how many milligrams of sodium did he ingest?
A
1530 mg
B
1800 mg
C
8400 mg
D
2160 mg
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. William eats a dozen cookies in one sitting. A dozen means 12 cookies. Each cookie contains 180 mg of sodium. We need to calculate the total sodium intake for 12 cookies.
Step 2: Write the formula to calculate the total sodium intake. The formula is: \( \text{Total Sodium} = \text{Number of Cookies} \times \text{Sodium per Cookie} \).
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. Here, \( \text{Number of Cookies} = 12 \) and \( \text{Sodium per Cookie} = 180 \text{ mg} \).
Step 4: Perform the multiplication: \( 12 \times 180 \). This will give the total sodium intake in milligrams.
Step 5: Verify the result by checking if the calculated value matches one of the provided answer choices (1530 mg, 1800 mg, 8400 mg, 2160 mg).
