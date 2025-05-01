Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.4 Relationships and Communication
Communication
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of effective communication?
A
Thinking and formulating a response for your sister while she is still speaking.
B
Your friend constantly checking their phone when you’re having a conversation with them.
C
Refraining from asking for clarification because you want to avoid interrupting the speaker.
D
Looking directly at your friend during a conversation to receive any nonverbal cues.
E
Not looking at your significant other’s face when they’re speaking during a discussion.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of effective communication: Effective communication involves actively listening, maintaining eye contact, and being fully present in the conversation. It also includes interpreting nonverbal cues and ensuring mutual understanding.
Analyze each option provided in the problem to determine whether it aligns with the principles of effective communication.
Option 1: 'Thinking and formulating a response for your sister while she is still speaking'—This is not effective communication because it indicates that you are not fully listening to the speaker and are instead focused on your own response.
Option 2: 'Your friend constantly checking their phone when you’re having a conversation with them'—This is not effective communication because it shows a lack of attention and engagement in the conversation.
Option 4: 'Looking directly at your friend during a conversation to receive any nonverbal cues'—This is an example of effective communication because it demonstrates active listening, attention, and the ability to interpret nonverbal signals, which are key components of meaningful interaction.
