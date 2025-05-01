Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
Principles of Physical Training
Multiple Choice
To increase her explosiveness at the start of the gate when swimming, Allison practices box jumps every week. Which of the principles of physical training is being followed?
A
Specificity
B
Reversibility
C
Individuality
D
Endurance Acceleration
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the principles of physical training: Specificity, Reversibility, Individuality, and Endurance Acceleration. Each principle has a distinct meaning and application in training.
Recall the definition of the principle of Specificity: This principle states that training should be relevant and specific to the activity or goal the individual is trying to improve. For example, practicing box jumps helps improve explosive power, which is directly related to the start of a swimming race.
Review the principle of Reversibility: This principle explains that fitness gains are lost when training stops. It is not directly related to Allison's consistent practice of box jumps.
Consider the principle of Individuality: This principle highlights that each person responds differently to training based on factors like genetics, fitness level, and goals. While important, it does not directly explain the focus on box jumps for explosiveness.
Evaluate the principle of Endurance Acceleration: This is not a standard principle of physical training and does not apply to the scenario. Based on the analysis, the principle of Specificity is being followed because Allison's box jump practice is directly targeting her goal of improving explosiveness at the start of the swimming gate.
